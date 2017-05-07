10-year-old girl in Florida pries open gator's mouth to free her leg

An alligator is pictured in Florida in this undated stock photo. (Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

ABC News ) -- A 10-year-old girl in Orlando, Florida, pried open an alligator's mouth to free her leg after the animal clamped down on her left knee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said.

The girl was swimming Saturday afternoon in a designated swim area of Lake Mary Jane, in water that was about two feet deep and 10 feet from shore, when an 8-foot-9-inch-long alligator bit her.

She was able to pry open the gator's mouth and remove her leg but sustained several puncture wounds to the back of her knee and lower thigh, the state commission said.

She was treated by lifeguards, taken by family members to a children's hospital and has reportedly since been released.

Moss Park is flanked by two large lakes, Lake Hart and Lake Mary Jane here gators sometimes appear, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

There were four other members of her party, standing approximately 30 feet from the shore when she was bitten, officials said.

More caution tape going up at Moss Park. A gator bit a 10 yr old girl who was swimming. Lake now closed til further notice. pic.twitter.com/PPKMdyHRGt — Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneWFTV) May 7, 2017

The alligator was caught and removed from the lake by a trapper.

The Florida Wildlife Commission says on its website that some gators in the region can grow to be 14 feet long and weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

