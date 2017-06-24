World's Ugliest Dog: This gassy Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha

A Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha rests on the stage after after winning the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on June 23, 2017 in Petaluma, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

It’s a crown that may not make the winner particularly happy. But it comes with $1,500, a flashy trophy and massive attention.

When Martha won the 29th annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest on Friday, she naturally did not jump for joy. The California crowd was cheering for Martha from the beginning of the contest but she could not care less. Instead of showing off, she was seen casually laying down on her side with her droopy face spread across the ground.

Martha’s handler Shirley Zindler says the rescue dog underwent several surgeries to be able to see again.

(As a winner of the contest, Martha is also entitled to a trip to New York for media appearances.)

And the 125-pound Neapolitan Mastiff's victory did not come easy. There were 13 contestants, mostly older and smaller dogs.

A 16-year-old Brussels Griffon-pug mix was runner up in the competition. Moe, who had lost his hearing and sight, was the oldest contestant at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, where the competition is held. However, with his strong sense of smell, Moe was able to enjoy funnel cakes and other fried items.

Third position went to a 14-year-old Chinese Crested-Harke mix named Chase.

The judges took into consideration first impressions, unusual attributes, personality, and the crowd's reaction when deciding the winners.

Like winner Martha, many dogs were adopted. Monkey, a 6-year-old Brussels Griffon, and Icky, an 8-year-old unknown breed, were both saved from the homes of hoarders.

Even though they were in a competition for their imperfections, their owners saw nothing but beauty. “He’s my sexy boy,” Vicky Adler, of Davis, California, said of her 8-year-old Chinese Crested named Zoomer.

