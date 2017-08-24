The ITV Racing presenters table at Ascot racecourse on Shergar Cup Day on August 12, 2017. (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A live interview was supposed to be a discussion between a British TV anchor, a mother and her two children about milk allergies.

But one of the toddlers had her own idea.

As the anchor, Alastair Stewart, attempted to ask mom Lucy Wronka about her kids' allergies on Wednesday, Wronka's daughter Iris walked back and forth in front of the camera.

By the end of the show, she climbed onto the studio's desk.

“[She] will do whatever she chooses to do for the next couple of minutes,” said Stewart, before continuing the interview with Iris's brother George.

The live interview was broadcasted out of ITV News, a British TV station, on Aug. 23.

What happens when mum comes into the studio with the kids. Live on @itvnews. Top work by @alstewitn pic.twitter.com/v8q8InVbTT — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) August 23, 2017

After keeping his cool throughout the broadcast, Stewart ended the show, saying "Mary Nightingale [the next anchor], I think, will have a more peaceful time at 6:30 p.m."

