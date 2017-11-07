Veterans Day deals: Meals, haircuts and more

Cracker Barrel has a Veterans Day freebie (Photo: Contributed photo from Cracker Barrel)

Businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel Saturday.

They’re offering freebies and special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for their country.

Veterans can enjoy free meals, drinks, treats and even a haircut and car wash.

For some deals, you don’t have to wait until Saturday.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification.

The majority of discounts are valid only on Veterans Day, unless otherwise noted and available at participating locations. Some exclusions apply.

Early deals

Chipotle: From 5 p.m. to close Tuesday, show your U.S. military ID and with the purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos, get a free entrée. This offer is for U.S. military, veterans and military spouses.

Get a BOGO with your U.S. military ID on 11/7 from 5pm-close. Terms: https://t.co/7zovHmeEnD pic.twitter.com/YE20maRtd7 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) November 1, 2017

BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse: Free entrée under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday. Plus, get a free BJ’s beer, which was donated by a community member. Learn more at www.bjsrestaurants.com/hero.

Boston Market: Buy one individual meal, get a second free Friday through Sunday at participating locations. A military ID isn’t required but to get this deal, you’ll need a coupon from www.bostonmarket.com.

Denny's: From 5 a.m. to noon Friday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations.

Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese cheeseburgers Friday.

Firebird’s Grill: Veterans and active duty service members get a free entrée when they dine with someone who purchases a meal Friday.

IHOP: Get a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes or a patriotic pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at participating locations. The deal varies by location.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Buy any Original Recipe Spaghetti entrée, lasagne, grilled chicken alfredo, get one free Friday through Sunday with a coupon available at www.meatballs.com/veterans. No military ID required.

Veterans Day free meals, treats

America’s Dog & Burger: Free meals for veterans and active military with proper ID from Veterans Day through Nov. 18 at the Chicago regional chain.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza: Free small order of meatballs with ricotta cheese.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Free meal from a special menu Saturday at any of the nearly 1,800 locations.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar: Choice of pretzel including soft, crab or buffalo pretzel. This dine-in only offer is valid all-day Saturday at all locations, except for the Attleboro, Mass., location and at the Patchogue, N.Y., location, the special ends 4 p.m.

Back Yard Burgers: Free Classic Burgers Saturday for veterans and active duty personnel in uniform or with a valid ID. The chain also offers a 20% discount to service men and women year-round.

Bakers Square: Free breakfast Saturday with choice of buttermilk pancakes, three slices of French toast or a Belgian waffle.

Bar Louie: Free flatbread or burger Saturday. See location for more details.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu available all day Saturday at all locations.

Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: Through Sunday, guests can buy veterans and military personnel a pre-paid pint. Veterans and active military can go to their local Boston’s to redeem one of the paper pints through Sunday while supplies last.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu at participating locations.

Chili's: Free meal from a special menu.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza to veterans, active duty personnel and eligible dependents with military ID, proof of service and promo code 5500. The chain also has daily military discounts.

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet Saturday.

Circle K: Free Polar Pop with the Veterans Day deal on the convenience store chain’s mobile app and with military ID.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans get a free sandwich, savory side and a Big Yellow Cup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Dunkin' Donuts: Free doughnut of choice, while supplies last.

East Coast Wings + Grill: Free meal from a select menu and fountain drink or tea.

El Fenix: Vets get a free meal from a special menu Saturday.

Friendly's: Free meal from a special menu at participating locations.

Gyro Shack: Free Original Gyro.

Hooters: Free meal from special menu.

Huddle House: Free order of Sweet Cakes, platter-size pancakes available in eight different flavor and topping combinations at all locations nationwide.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Free entrée and non-alcoholic drink from special menu.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert. Plus guests dining with veterans will receive 10% off their meals.

Main Event: Free meal and $10 FUNcard. Locations open until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Mimi’s Café: Free meal from special menu.

Olive Garden: Free meal from a select menu.

On the Border: Free combo meal.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and non-alcoholic beverage.

Perkins: Free Magnificent Seven meal.

Pie Five Pizza: Free customized pizza.

Pizza Factory: Free mini one-topping pizza and regular-size soda for lunch.

Pizza Inn: Free adult buffet.

Recovery Sports Grill:Free meal.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer up to $10.

Scooter’s Coffee: Free cup of coffee at all locations.

Snuffer's: Free burger and order of small fries or onion rings.

Sonny's BBQ: Offers vary by location. At some locations, veterans eat for half off and other locations will offer a free Big Deal Combo.

Teriyaki Madness: Free bowl of choice to active and non-active military personnel and first responders at the 14 locations in the Las Vegas area.

Texas Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu and choice of non-alcoholic drink.

TGI Friday's: Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Plus get a coupon for $5 off next meal.

Wawa: Free coffee, any size, all day Saturday for veterans, active military and family members.

Vitality Bowls: Free smoothies to veterans at all corporate and participating franchise locations.

Free meals Monday

Furr's Fresh Buffet: Free buffet and beverage to all veterans Nov. 13. Can be combined with the Military Monday price for up to three family members that come in with a service member.

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 for the chain’s annual Military Appreciation Night. Learn more at www.goldencorral.com/military.

Ovation Brands: HomeTown Buffet, Old Country Buffet, Country Buffet and Ryan's offer a free buffet and beverage to all veterans on Nov. 13. Can be combined with the Military Monday price for up to three family members that come in with a service member.

Twin Peaks: Vets get a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 13.

Other Veterans Day freebies

American Family Care: Free flu shots Saturday. Find locations at www.americanfamilycare.com.

Car wash: Get a free car wash at participating locations nationwide. Find a list of locations at www.graceforvets.org/veterans.

Crew Carwash: Free car wash for veterans and active military members Saturday at all 30 locations across Indiana. To get this deal, share that you’re a veteran and would like the free car wash.

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty get a free haircut on Veterans Day or pick up a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Also non-veterans who get a haircut Saturday get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Hair Cuttery: For every haircut purchased by customers Saturday, a free haircut certificate will be donated back to a veteran in the same community. To distribute the free haircut certificates, Hair Cuttery is working with veteran's organizations.

Sports Clips: Through its Help A Hero campaign, participating stores offer free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Stores also are collecting money for scholarships.

Veterans Day meal deals

99 Restaurants: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, veterans and active military get a free meal with purchase of an entree.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Special top sirloin steak meal for $9.99, which includes home-style mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and a beverage. The dine-in offer is available at participating locations from open to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Capriotti’s: Buy one sandwich, get one free.

Fogo de Chão: 50% off meals for veterans and active duty personnel Friday through Sunday. Plus up to three guests get 10% off their meals at all U.S. locations.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: 15% discount for veterans. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut locations are not participating.

Store military discounts

Many stores offer military discounts year-round, but a handful are only on Veterans Day.

A.C. Moore: 15% off your total regular and sale price purchase with valid ID every day.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase Nov. 9-12 in-store only.

Dollar General: 11% discount in-store and online with promo code VET17 on Saturday.

Home Depot: 10% discount.

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10% discount for military service members and their families year round.

Lowe's: 10% discount.

Michaels: 15% discount for military families every day.

Old Time Pottery: 10% military discount everyday to active, retired military and their immediate families.

Publix: 10% discount for veterans, military personnel and family members Saturday.

Rack Room Shoes: 10% military discount on Veterans Day as well as every Tuesday.

Target: Through Saturday, 10% discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. To get this discount, register at www.target.com.

Toys R Us: 15% off in-store purchases through Saturday.

Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular-price items Saturday for all veterans, military and their families with Balance Rewards card and proof of military service.

Know of another Veterans Day deal? Email me at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Kelly Tyko is a columnist for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

