The U.S. State Department issued a new travel warning for Mexico on Tuesday.

According to the warning, violence and crime have surged throughout the country in recent months. U.S. citizens have increasingly been victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery.

Specifically, the government referenced gun battles taking place in public spaces during the day and carjackings where criminals run vehicles off the road at high speeds.

It warned U.S. citizens of traveling to specific regions of the country, including Cancun and Los Cabos, two popular tourist destinations.

The latest travel warning comes after an advisory was issued last month detailing the risk of consuming low-quality or tainted alcohol.

In July, after investigating a Wisconsin woman's death over possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel received accounts from more than three dozen people who said they also might have consumed tainted alcohol in all-inclusive resorts.

“Following these reports and in consultation with our Posts in Mexico, we updated our Country Specific Information for Mexico to provide updated safety information regarding potentially tainted alcohol,” the department official said in the email to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

