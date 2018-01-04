Trying to lose weight? Here's what to get if you have to eat fast food

A McDonald's Egg McMuffin is displayed at a McDonald's restaurant on July 23, 2015 in Fairfield, California. (Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2015 Getty Images)

Got a resolution to lose weight or eat healthier? If so, you probably know to avoid fast food.



But sometimes drive thrus are just a fact of life—maybe you’re on a trip with friends, or just don’t have time to cook for the kids.



Here’s what to get when you’ve got to get something quick, but don’t want to compromise on calories, according to People magazine.

McDonald’s Egg McMuffin (370 cals.) Arby’s Turkey Gyro (470 cals.) KFC’s three piece Kentucky Grilled Chicken Meal with green beans (465 cals.) Taco Bell’s Veggie Power Bowl (480 cals)



