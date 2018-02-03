Trump said Nunes memo 'totally vindicates' him in Russia probe

US President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, February 2, 2018, as he travels to Mar a Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the weekend. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Trump tweeted Saturday that the controversial memo released by a House committee "totally vindicates" him the Russian probe.

The president's comment, made from his weekend retreat in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, did not indicate whether he planned to take any action to stop the investigation, which is being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

This echoed his suggestions to reporters on Friday afternoon that the memo shows political bias at the FBI that tainted the probe into whether his campaign cooperated with Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

This echoed his suggestions to reporters on Friday afternoon that the memo shows political bias at the FBI that tainted the probe into whether his campaign cooperated with Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

