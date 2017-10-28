Trump gives Halloween candy to kids in White House, jokes about the media

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with children of journalists and White House staffers in the Oval Office at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The children were dressed in costume for Halloween. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Children gathered in the White House to trick or treat on Friday.

Perhaps the biggest treat of all: That they got to do so in the Oval Office, with President Trump himself. Trump joked with the children of journalists and White House staffers while giving out candy.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children" he told the children, dressed in costumes, as their parents — the media — stood outside. "How the media did this, I don't know."

According to pool reports, to one little girl who had gotten nervous, he said, "Are you crying, Come here, sweetheart. You OK, honey?"

When one child replied that the little girl was Japanese, he replied, "Beautiful. I'm going to be in Japan in two weeks."

The president then handed out candy (Hershey kisses with White House branding).

He said, per pool reports, "Well, you have no weight problems, that's the good news, right? So you take whatever you need. If you want some for your friends, take them. We have plenty."

