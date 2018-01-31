Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with truck; injuries appear limited

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided with a dump truck on Wednesday.
Some members of Congress, including Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted from the train that they were fine.
I am on the train, but I am okay. https://t.co/wmOjatHw9S— Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 31, 2018
The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.— Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018
President Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the retreat Thursday.
