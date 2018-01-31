WHAS
Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with truck; injuries appear limited

Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY , TEGNA 11:53 AM. EST January 31, 2018

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided with a dump truck on Wednesday.

Some members of Congress, including Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted from the train that they were fine. 

 

 

 

President Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the retreat Thursday.

