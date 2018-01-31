Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with truck; injuries appear limited

A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Capitol as congressional lawmakers work on a deal to fund the government and avert a shutdown by midnight Friday, on December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided with a dump truck on Wednesday.

Some members of Congress, including Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted from the train that they were fine.

I am on the train, but I am okay. https://t.co/wmOjatHw9S — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

President Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the retreat Thursday.

