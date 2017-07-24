This could be the end for Microsoft Paint

The Windows 10 "Start" menu (Photo: Microsoft)

After 32 years, the classic software Microsoft Paint might fade away.

A creators update arriving this fall for PC operating system Windows 10 will shift Paint to "deprecated" status, which means the app isn't under active development and may be removed in a future release.

Details of Paint's status were revealed in a support page on Microsoft's website.

The original Microsoft Paint launched in 1985 with the original version of Windows.

For any one whose parents owned a PC during the era of Paint, it was a childhood treasure. As many on Twitter have expressed, the impending doom of Paint is not going over well:

Children of the future will never know the joy of spending hours doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSpaint pic.twitter.com/IY6kDxPdc4 — Fiona (@McDoFi) July 24, 2017

how can they just take away our childhood like that?! #MSpaint pic.twitter.com/VhMFJtuQvb — ☁️ (@SadArseBoy) July 24, 2017

The big reason Paint was popular is because it was free, and already installed on your PC. Of course, there are plenty of alternatives, including Photoshop (which costs money) and Gimp.

