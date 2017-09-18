These are the newest Guinness World Record holders

A woman With 5-inch-long eyelashes is now a world record holder. (Photo: Jonathan Browning/Guiness World Records)

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-tailed cat, an octogenarian bodybuilder and a 5-inch-long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

The 2018 version of the chronicle of extraordinary feats and features was released earlier this month.

The honorees include a cat from Ferndale, Michigan, named Cygnus that boasts a tail that stretches more than 17 inches (46 centimeters). It set the world record for longest tail on a domestic cat.

A Chinese woman has set the record for world's longest eyelash, at nearly 5 inches.

An 83-year-old great-grandfather from Los Angeles has been named the world's oldest bodybuilder.

This is the 63rd edition of the Guinness book.

