The suspense is over: New Taylor Swift single is out

It's here-- Taylor Swift's new single, entitled "Look What You Made Me Do," dropped late Thursday night.
New single #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo out now. Pre-order #reputation: https://t.co/oExj2XFGvH— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 25, 2017
Merch & ticket info at https://t.co/AbDQqnCntC pic.twitter.com/Tcni9yIgs2
The new single comes after the pop superstar posted a series of cryptic videos of a snake on social media, eventually revealing the November release of her sixth album called "Reputation."
Before the announcement, Swift shut down her social media accounts, adding to the album-speculation intrigue.
