The 12 best dressed stars at the SAG Awards

Color returned to the red carpet this awards season, following the blackout of the Golden Globes that saw nearly all attendees united in protest against gender inequity and sexual harassment.

The Time's Up movement is still a topic of conversation, but stars approached it while wearing a variety of shades Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Blush pink was the unofficial color of the evening. A half-dozen powerful women embraced the traditionally girly hue, perhaps fittingly, showing femininity can be a strength, not a weakness.

Margot Robbie

Actor Margot Robbie attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The star of I,Tonya may have found inspiration in ice skating costumes for her SAGs look by Miu Miu, complete with ostrich features.

Vanessa Kirby

Actor Vanessa Kirby attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Crown star looked every inch the English rose in her sheer floral Valentinofrock.

Saoirse Ronan

Actor Saoirse Ronan attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Photo: Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image, 2018 Getty Images)

The Lady Bird star wins points for one of the coolest looks of the evening, courtesy of her pink and silver Louis Vuitton dress.

Millie Bobby Brown

Actor Millie Bobby Brown attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The train. The Chucks. The bows. Brown nailed her red carpet look, particularly the accessories.

Laura Linney

Actor Laura Linney attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A cape and feather detailing set Laura Linney's J. Mendel dress apart from the crowd.

Dakota Fanning

Actor Dakota Fanning attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image, 2018 Getty Images)

Fanning's ladylike Prada gown is a dream, and hit a second major trend of the evening: sequins.

Danielle Brooks

Actor Danielle Brooks attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The Orange is the New Black star was a standout in a Marc Bouwer gown.

Mandy Moore

Actor Mandy Moore attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image, 2018 Getty Images)

Moore shimmered in a slinky, cobalt slip dress from Ralph Lauren.

Lupita Nyong'o

Actor Lupita Nyong'o attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner Image)

This Ralph & Russo couture gown hugs the actress in all the right places.

Sadie Sink

Actor Sadie Sink attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Stranger Things Season 2 breakout star is giving her co-star Brown a run for her fashion dominance with a white Chanel dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image, 2018 Getty Images)

The Black-ish star went for the drama with an all-white look from Ralph & Russo.

Yara Shahidi

Actor Yara Shahidi attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Like Ross, Shahidi went for the drama with a stunning jumpsuit. The Grown-ish actress' Ralph Lauren was almost better from behind, with a statement-making train and bow.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM