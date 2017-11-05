Sutherland Springs church shooting: What we know now

Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A gunman opened fire Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, in a rural area outside of San Antonio. Here's what we know:

Number of dead

At least 25 were reported dead, not including the suspect, and 10 to 15 others were wounded, a law enforcement official told USA TODAY. The official was not authorized to comment publicly.

The gunman

The gunman was identified as Devin Kelley, 26, of nearby Comal County, Texas, two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to comment publicly told USA TODAY. Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told CNN the gunman died following a short police pursuit. It was unclear whether he was killed by officers or from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Officials did not immediately know a motive for the attack.

Who's on the scene

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Texas state and local law enforcement flocked to the church after what was originally reported as an "active shooter" situation.

Victims

Among those killed was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy, who was out of town with his wife when the rampage took place.

What leaders are saying

President Trump tweeted from Japan: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted that he spoke with to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the "horrific shooting," and that state and federal law enforcement were working closely. "Prayers for all harmed. Truly evil," Cruz said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tweeted that prayers are not enough. "After another unspeakable tragedy, Congress must act — or be complicit," he said.

