Super Bowl 2018: Eagles take 22-12 lead on Patriots at halftime

LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles is congratulated by his teammate Nelson Agholor #13 after his 21-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2018 Getty Images)

Super Bowl LII is finally here.

Stick here throughout the evening for all the latest updates from Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Patriots seek a record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy while the Eagles try to win their first.

HALFTIME: EAGLES 22 PATRIOTS 12

What a half. The underdog Eagles go to the locker room up 10 after two action-packed quarters that saw both quarterbacks targeted on passes. The teams have combined for 673 total yards and both have surpassed 300 already.

EAGLES 22 PATRIOTS 12

Credit Pederson for this gamble as TE Trey Burton's TD pass to Foles on fourth-and-goal averts the criticism that surely would have headed the coach's way had he left more points on the board. What a call. And Foles clearly has better hands than Brady.

EAGLES 15, PATRIOTS 12

Last year's unsung Super Bowl hero, Pats RB James White, takes it to the house from 26 yards. But another missed PAT, this time by Gostkowski, means the Eagles' failed two-point gamble won't haunt them.

TURNOVER

Any time the Patriots are in the Super Bowl, a logic-defying "catch" is bound to happen. This time it's New England S Duron Harmon gathering the INT off a deflected throw off Jeffery. David Tyree, Mario Manningham, Jermaine Kearse and Julian Edelman all just raised a glass. Pats take over on their own 10.

EAGLES 15, PATRIOTS 6

The Patriots cut the lead to nine after Gostkowski's 45-yard field goal was set up by Rex Burkhead's 46-yard catch-and-run. Only one punt today.

EAGLES 15, PATRIOTS 3

After Blount set up Jeffery on the previous TD, Jeffery returns the favor, his acrobatic 22-yard reception setting up Blount's 21-yard TD rumble on the next play. Have to question Pederson for opting for a (failed) two-point attempt this early.

