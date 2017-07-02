Close Suicide bomber in woman's robe kills 14 in Iraq displacement camp TEGNA 4:38 AM. EDT July 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A suicide bomber dressed in a woman's all-covering robe has killed 14 people at a camp in Baghdad for displaced people Monday, according to a local official. This story is developing and will continue to be updated. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The Vault revisits the Ivan Cano case 10 years later Suspect in wild police chase appears in court Emotional vigil held for two children killed in crash Possible retaliation after teen's stabbing death Reality TV show follows search of Clarksville shooting suspect Thieves targeting mailboxes for identity theft Fans flock to Madison, Ind for annual Regatta Cuban Art Memorial honors 2 killed outside Old 3rd Street Road nightclub Madison Regatta continues its holiday weekend tradition More Stories Hot sunshine through the Fourth! Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m. 10 years later: Ivan Cano's disappearance and tragic death Jul. 2, 2017, 10:13 p.m. Madison Regatta: A Homecoming for town residents Jul. 2, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
