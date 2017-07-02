WHAS
Suicide bomber in woman's robe kills 14 in Iraq displacement camp

TEGNA 4:38 AM. EDT July 03, 2017

A suicide bomber dressed in a woman's all-covering robe has killed 14 people at a camp in Baghdad for displaced people Monday, according to a local official. 

This story is developing and will continue to be updated. 

