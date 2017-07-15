Close Boy hit by car, survives with only minor injuries Watch as a 5-year-old boy gets hit by a car in southwest China. Amazingly, the child survived with only minor injuries. USA Today , TEGNA 4:09 PM. EDT July 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Surveillance footage shows a 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in southwest China.He was taken to the hospital and treated for only minor injuries. © 2017 USATODAY.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS New information in deadly Bowling Green crash Jennifer Lawrence holds "Power of One" fundraiser Charlestown teacher killed in crash Morning Brew in Spanish: July 14, 2017 An Army veteran's dying wish is to hear from you Teacher admits to sexual relationship with student WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail Veteran stuntman dies in Coweta Co. during 'Walking Dead' filming Jennifer Lawrence Power of One benefit Healthcare fraudsters busted More Stories Toddler pronounced dead after being found in pool Jul 15, 2017, 2:23 p.m. Community raises money for man fighting tumor Jul 15, 2017, 8:31 a.m. Deadly crash closes I-265W at S.R. 62 in Clark Co., Ind. Jul 14, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
