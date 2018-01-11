Spokesman says lawmakers forge immigration deal

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks to reporters following a vote on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) (Photo: Zach Gibson, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A bipartisan group of senators has reached a deal on immigration to protect younger people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

That's according to a spokesman for Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. The group includes Flake and Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin. They've worked with other pro-immigration senators for months in hopes of extending Obama-era protections called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The group was on track to address border security and other issues, such as preferential treatment for family members of immigrants already in the U.S.

Spokesman Jason Samuels says, "Sen. Flake's bipartisan group — the only bipartisan group that has been negotiating a DACA fix — has struck a deal."

The next step is seeking White House reaction.

