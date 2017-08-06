Solar eclipse by zip code: Find out if you live in the path

The sun is seen partially covered by the moon on Easter Island, 3700 km off the Chilean coast in the Pacific Ocean, on July 11, 2010. A total solar eclipse began its 11,000 kilometer (6,800 mile) arc over the Pacific Sunday. (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images, 2010 AFP)

The total solar eclipse will begin in Oregon on the morning of Aug. 21 and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.

Portions of 14 states are in the path of totality of the eclipse, when the sun is completely covered by the moon. Totality begins in Oregon at 10:16 a.m. PDT.

Over the next hour and a half, it will cross through Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and North and South Carolina. The total eclipse will end near Charleston at 2:48 p.m. EDT.

Everyone else in North America will be able to view a partial eclipse, when only part of the sun is covered by the moon.

To find out whether you'll need to drive to the eclipse or just step outside your house, use this interactive map that shows whether you are in the path.

Can't see the map? Visit here to see if you live in the path

