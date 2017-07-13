'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

The SNL stage on display during a media preview on May 29, 2015 at the Saturday Night Live: The Exhibition, celebrating the NBC programs 40-year history. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

"Saturday Night Live," powered by madcap skits skewering the Trump administration, earned 22 Emmy Award nominations, including bids for Alec Baldwin's florid portrayal of the president and Melissa McCarthy's manic, gender-busting take on press secretary Sean Spicer.

The long-running NBC variety show tied with HBO's sci-fi drama "Westworld," which also earned 22 bids on Thursday, to jointly top the field for the 69th Primetime Emmys to be presented in September.

Breakout drama "This is Us" received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since "The Good Wife" in 2011. NBC's intricately told story of an extended family, a hit with viewers and critics, also earned bids for Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, who are competing with each other in the best actor category.

"Veep," the most-nominated comedy, has a chance for its third consecutive best comedy series and gives star Julia Louis-Dreyfus the chance to build on her record of most wins for a lead comedy actress. She has five for "Veep" and one for "New Adventures of Old Christine."

Emmy voters showed their willingness to recognize new comic voices as well as diversity. Donald Glover's freshman "Atlanta" earned a best comedy bid, as did "Master of None," starring Aziz Ansari, and "black-ish."

But there was room for an old favorite, "Modern Family," although it earned only a handful of bids besides best comedy, including for Ty Burrell in the supporting actor category.

HBO's "Game of Thrones," which dominated last year's Emmys with 23 nods and 12 trophies, including its second consecutive best drama award, fell outside the eligibility window for Emmy consideration this year.

"Orphan Black" isn't in the running for the same reason, depriving star Tatiana Maslany of the chance to repeat as best-drama actress.

The Emmys are scheduled to air Sept. 17 on CBS, with Stephen Colbert as host.

Lynn Elber is a national television columnist for The Associated Press. She can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber .

Drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (NBC)

Comedy series

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Lead actor, drama series

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Lead actress, drama series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Lead actor, comedy series

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Lead actress, comedy series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)Supporting actor, drama series

Supporting actor, drama series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, West World (HBO)

