Report: 6 inmates on the loose after escaping Alabama jail

Walker County Jail

Six Alabama prison inmates are still on the loose Sunday night after a jailbreak at Walker County Jail in Jasper, Alabama.

Twelve inmates originally escaped from the jail, but six were captured, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Two of the inmates at large were in jail for attempted murder.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the escapees. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.

This is a developing story

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA