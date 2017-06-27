Rep. Jason Chaffetz wants a $2,500 housing stipend for members of Congress

House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) questions Internal Revenue Service Commissioner John Koskinen during a hearing on Capitol Hill September 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2016 Getty Images)

It's expensive to live in Washington, D.C. But is it so expensive that you need a $2,500 housing stipend?

That's the amount Rep. Jason Chaffetz believes lawmakers should get, according to a new report from The Hill. The full quote:

“Washington, D.C., is one of the most expensive places in the world, and I flat-out cannot afford a mortgage in Utah, kids in college and a second place here in Washington, D.C. I think a $2,500 housing allowance would be appropriate and a real help to have at least a decent quality of life in Washington if you’re going to expect people to spend hundreds of nights a year here. ...There are dozens upon dozens of members living in their offices, and I don’t know how healthy that is long term.”

The Utah Republican is known for sleeping in his office when he's in town.

So, some quick math. $2,500 a month equals $30,000 a year. There are 435 representatives, 100 senators, five delegates and one resident commissioner to account for (all of whom make a salary of $174,000 every year). That amounts to about $16,230,000 in housing stipends.

According to The Hill, Chaffetz said this is going to cost the taxpayers less. If he had a proper home in Washington, he'd fly home to Utah less and his wife could come visit more. (Side note: Chaffetz is retiring from office at the end of this week, so this proposal wouldn't benefit him at all.)

Perhaps that may be true.

But does one actually need $2,500 a month?

Per Zumper.com, a site that tracks home and apartment rental data around the country, an average 1-bedroom in D.C. was $2,160 for June. D.C. was the fifth most expensive U.S. city to live in, topped only by San Francisco, New York, San Jose and Boston.

"Washington, D.C pulled itself into the top five after a month of huge price spikes. Rent for one bedroom apartments shot up 4.9% to $2,160, while the two bedroom median price increased 4.9% to $3,190," the site said.

The site also broke down the median rent price for each of the D.C. neighborhoods this summer. For Capitol Hill — the neighborhood that is right next to, you know, Capitol Hill, and home to many lawmakers when they're in town — a one-bedroom would run you about $1,975. Go a little further east into the Stadium-Armory area, and it's $1,600. Southwest, another nearby area, will cost you about $2,050.

Here are the neighborhoods where the median rents would actually cost the entire $2,500 stipend: Shaw ($2,550), Logan Circle ($2,550), downtown ($2,520), Dupont Circle ($2,500) and Barnaby Woods ($2,500).

Our advice: There's nothing wrong with having a roommate. Democrats Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Rep. George Miller of California may have some tips.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM