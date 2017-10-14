RAW: Dramatic video shows deputy braving California wildfire
Body camera footage shows a sheriff's deputy braving flames to rescue a disabled woman and get people to flee from a lethal wildfire that was about to devour a Northern California community. (Sonoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)
AP , WUSA 9:23 AM. EDT October 14, 2017
