'Bachelor in Paradise' finds no misconduct on set, resumes production

LOS ANGELES - Production on ABC's Bachelor in Paradise will resume following an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct, Warner Bros announced Tuesday.

"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed," the production company said in a statement provided by Paul McGuire, senior VP of communications at the studio. "Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member."

Filming on the fourth season of The Bachelor spinoff, which brings together former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants in a tropical location, had been underway in Mexico when a producer filed a complaint to Warner Bros. alleging sexual misconduct on set. Former Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios said she was "a victim,", though she did not remember events on the night in question. Saying she had been "trying to make sense of what happened," Olympios released a statement last week indicating she may have been intoxicated.

"I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place." She continued, "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare, and it has now become my reality."

Shortly thereafter, former Bachelorette contestant DeMario Jackson came forward against what he called "false claims and malicious allegations."

Both parties indicated they would pursue legal action.

After reviewing the tapes, however, Warner Bros. disputes some reports that "the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."

"Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming," the statement continues. "And we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Longtime host Chris Harrison had urged fans to be patient during the investigation, and on Tuesday, thanked viewers for their support.

"Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation, and to our entire Bachelor family" he wrote on Twitter.

ABC also issued a statement supporting the production company's decision.

“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

The season was set to premiere on ABC on Aug. 8. But it's unclear if the show will make that airdate or whom from the cast would return to the show.

Read the full statement from Warner Bros below:

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

