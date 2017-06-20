The parents of Michael Brown have reached a settlement with the city of Ferguson over the 2014 police shooting of their 18-year-old son, according to court documents.
Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.
His death sparked riots and protests across the country. Brown's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the police officer who shot him, Darren Wilson, after their son's death.
Wilson was not indicted in the death of Brown.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs