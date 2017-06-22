Brendan Dassey wins in federal appeals court

Brendan Dassey (center) and his defense team, Steven Drizin (right) and Laura Nirider, attend a post-conviction hearing in Manitowoc County in 2010. (Photo: File/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin)

CHICAGO - A federal appeals court has affirmed a judge's ruling that overturned the murder conviction of Brendan Dassey.

In a 2-1 ruling issued Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld the August 2016 decision by Federal Magistrate William Duffin of Milwaukee.

Duffin found that Dassey’s constitutional rights were violated because investigators for the prosecution made false promises during multiple interrogations. Dassey was convicted in the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. His uncle, Steven Avery, also is serving a life term in connection with the killing.

The state appealed Duffin's ruling, putting the case before the federal appeals panel.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice had no immediate comment on Thursday's ruling.

"We are evaluating the 2-1 decision from the court," said Johnny Koremenos, director of communications and public affairs for the Wisconsin Department of Justice. We anticipate seeking review by the entire 7th Circuit or the United States Supreme Court and hope that today’s erroneous decision will be reversed. We continue to send our condolences to the Halbach family as they have to suffer through another attempt by Mr. Dassey to re-litigate his guilty verdict and sentence."

The same court that sided with Dassey Thursday also denied his request last summer to be released while the DOJ’s appeal was pending before it.

One of Dassey's attorneys, Steven Drizin, tweeted Thursday: "THIS JUST IN. 7th Circuit AFFIRMS Judge Duffin in 2-1 decision. This round goes to Brendan Dassey 2-1."

The case was the subject of the hit docu-series “Making a Murderer,” a Netflix production that was released in December 2015.

Dassey was 16 years old when he was questioned – and later charged – in connection with Halbach’s murder.

Laura Nirider, one of Dassey’s attorneys, said during oral arguments before the 7th Circuit in Chicago in February that there was a "drumbeat of promises" from investigators before "every major admission" made by Dassey.

"They fed him the answers they were looking for when he didn't give them the information they wanted to hear,” Nirider told the three-judge panel.

The state countered that Dassey’s confession was not coerced because the investigators who questioned him never made him any explicit promises.

In overturning the conviction, Duffin ruled that investigators made “repeated false promises” that, “when considered in conjunction with all relevant factors, most especially Dassey’s age, intellectual deficits and the absence of a supportive adult, rendered Dassey’s confession involuntary.”

