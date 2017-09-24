Nashville police responding to shooting at Antioch church

Photo: file

Nashville police are responding to an shooting at a church in Antioch.

At around 11:15 a.m., police began receiving calls that multiple shots were fired with people shot at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, according to a dispatcher.

As of 11:40 a.m. a dispatcher said the scene was still active.

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for the Nashville fire department, confirmed at least six to eight people have been injured and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Pleasant, who was en route to the scene around noon, did not know the severity of the injuries.

The church, which has a weekly service at 10 a.m., is located at 3890 Pin Hook Road.

A spokesman for police said he could not confirm any information at this time.

