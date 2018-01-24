Lowe's to hire over 53,000 new employees nationwide

A Lowe's sign is seen on the outside of a store in Hialeah, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

Home improvement retailer Lowe's plans to hire over 53,000 new full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across the country, it said in a statement Wednesday.

Seasonal positions, which are typically available from March to September, include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, assemblers of outdoor products and loaders.

These employees will get a 10 percent employee discount and flexible hours, including the ability to see their schedule 17 days in advance and swap shifts with others as needed, the company said.

Part time and full time positions include service and support managers, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists.

These employees will have access to Lowe’s health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and flexible work schedules.

Here is a list of the amount of positions available in cities in which Lowe's is hiring:

Atlanta: 1,000

Baltimore: 400

Boston-Providence-Hartford-Nashua: 1,800

Charlotte, N.C.: 1,250

Chicago: 800

Cincinnati: 300

Columbus, Ohio: 250

Dallas-Fort Worth: 900

Denver: 650

Detroit: 850

Indianapolis: 1,000

Los Angeles/Long Beach/Orange County: 1,500

Minneapolis-St. Paul: 200

Nashville: 500

New York: 1,200

Phoenix: 400

Pittsburgh: 650

Portland, Ore.: 400

Raleigh-Durham, N.C.: 1,100

Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.: 700

San Antonio: 350

San Diego: 250

Seattle-Tacoma: 950

St. Louis: 700

Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla.: 550

Washington D.C.: 550

You can apply online here or at your local store.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA