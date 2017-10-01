More than 20 dead, hundreds injured in Las Vegas shooting

People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in las Vegas, nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo: David Becker, Getty Images)

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured when a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, police said.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter at the Route 91 Harvest festival, near the Mandalay Bay Casino at about 10:10 p.m. local time.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas Police confirmed at a news conference that the shooter had fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. He said officers responded and the suspect was dead.

He said the suspect was identified as a local resident, but did not name him.

Briefing with @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the Strip shooting. At least 20 dead, 100 injured. The shooter was local. pic.twitter.com/CzxRl9Oagw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Lombardo said police were hunting for a person of interest who he named as Marilou Danley. He described her as an Asian female, about 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 111 pounds. Lombardo identified Danley as the shooter's roommate.

He said reports of multiple shooters and explosives were false. Some of the deceased were police officers, he added.

Videos on social media show people ducking for cover and fleeing as gunfire rings out.

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

Ivetta Saldana, who was attending the festival, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal she hid in a sewer after the shooting began.

“It was was a horror show,” she told the newspaper “People were standing around, then they hit the floor.”

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances. Some concert-goers huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the incident.

The three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday. The shooting occurred on the final night, during a performance by Jason Aldean. Aldean's team confirmed that the star and the rest of his team were safe.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

