Student freed from North Korea suffered 'severe neurological injury'

Otto Warmbier of Cincinnati was in North Korea with a tour group when officials there detained him. (Photo: Submitted to USA TODAY)

Otto Warmbier's parents addressed the media Thursday morning, just days after their son - in a coma - was released by North Korea.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been detained and imprisoned in North Korea for more than a year.

His parents, Fred and Cindy, said they learned earlier this month he has been in a coma for a year. Otto Warmbier returned to Cincinnati late Tuesday night and is now at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fred Warmbier said he was in disbelief and couldn't sit down when he learned of his son's condition.

Hospital officials said that Otto suffered a 'severe neurological injury' and his doctors plan to provide more updates about his condition Thursday afternoon.

"We want the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime in North Korea," Warmbier's parents said in a statement earlier this week. "We are so grateful that he will finally be with people who love him."

North Korea said Thursday it released Warmbier over "humanitarian" reasons, its first official comment since he was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Warmbier had been serving hard labor but didn't comment on his medical condition or how the country negotiated his release with the United States.

"Warmbier, who had been in hard labor, was sent back home on June 13, 2017, on humanitarian grounds according to the adjudication made on the same day by the Central Court of the DPRK," the agency said in the one-sentence report, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

