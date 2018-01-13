WHAS
Hawaii Rep.: Missile alert sent to phones was false alarm

TEGNA 1:51 PM. EST January 13, 2018

This is a breaking news story, please refresh the page for the latest information. 

A Hawaii Congresswoman says an emergency alert warning of a "ballistic missile" heading to Hawaii was a false alarm and there is no threat. 

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard shared a screenshot of the false emergency alert around 1:19 Eastern time. 

The message, which appears to have been sent to cell phone users in Hawaii at the time, falsely warned that there was a ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii and advised everyone to seek immediate shelter. It also specifically said it was "not a drill." 

"I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile," Rep. Gabbard quickly tweeted in response.

 

 

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also confirmed on Twitter that there was "NO missile threat to Hawaii."

A NORAD spokesperson told Buzzfeed that they're "trying to figure out where this came from or how this started." 

A Buzzfeed reporter noted another alert clarifying that the first was a mistake wasn't sent out for nearly 40 minutes. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

