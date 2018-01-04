Flights temporarily suspended at JFK Airport due to white out conditions

People make their way in Times Square during a winter storm in New York on January 4, 2018. (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Flights have been temporarily suspended at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday due to strong winds and white out conditions, according to the airport's Twitter account.

The New York airport and international hub urged travelers to contact their airline carriers for updates about when service will resume.

Due to strong winds and whiteout conditions, flights at JFK have been temporarily suspended. Travelers are urged to contact their airline carriers for updates on resumption of service — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 4, 2018

The JFK Twitter account first tweeted about suspended service around 11:00 a.m. EST.

The suspension comes as a massive winter storm swept from the Carolinas to Maine on Thursday, dumping snow along the coast and bringing strong winds that will usher in possible record-breaking cold.

Up to 18 inches of snow was expected in eastern New England. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect, schools and government offices closed for the day, thousands of flights were canceled and motorists were warned to be careful as conditions worsened.

Shelters were open as officials worried about power outages leaving people without any heat.

People who take to the roads are in for an "ugly, long commute" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

More than two-thirds of flights in and out airports in the New York City area and Boston were canceled. The airline-tracking site FlightAware reported more than 3,200 canceled flights within, into, or out of the United States on Thursday morning.

