Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens during a news conference to announce significant law enforcement actions July 13, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective immediately from his position at the bureau, according to multiple media reports.

During recent months, McCabe had been openly criticized by President Trump and other Republicans.

The exact details surrounding his departure remain unclear.

ABC News confirmed that McCabe will remain an FBI employee until his official retirement in March. Meanwhile, CBS News is reporting that sources say McCabe was "forced to step down."

McCabe, who served as the agency's acting director this summer after Trump fired former director James Comey, has faced Trump and GOP attacks on the FBI's handling of politically charged investigations into both Hillary Clinton's emails and the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

