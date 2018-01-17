Dow closes above 26,000 for first time in its 121-year history

Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on January 11, 2018 in New York. Wall Street stocks finished at fresh records Thursday behind gains in industrial and petroleum-linked equities, resuming their upward climb after a one-day pullback. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,574.73, up 0.8 percent. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 2,767.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 percent to 7,211.78. / AFP PHOTO / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time Wednesday, continuing an early-year stock surge that has pushed the U.S. market to fresh records.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 323 points, or 1.3%, to a record 26,115.65, according to preliminary numbers.

The fresh milestone comes just 13 calendar days after the 30-stock index topped 25,000, marking the fastest 1,000-point climb in its history, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The Dow, which rallied 25.1% last year, has continued its surge at the start of 2018 amid rising optimism that tax cuts will lift corporate earnings and the economy.

