Disneyland to add luxury hotel, close Rainforest Cafe and ESPN Zone

Disneyland's new luxury hotel will include a garden with several playful water features. (Photo: Disneyland Resort)

With Disneyland's new Star Wars land opening in 2019, the theme park is expanding its universe of hotel rooms and parking spots for the expected influx of visitors.

The resort recently said it will build its fourth hotel on park property as well as a six-story parking garage on land currently occupied by Rainforest Café, ESPN Zone and AMC Theaters.

The 700-room luxury resort will have shops and restaurants at street level, a platform for the Disneyland monorail and an upper-level upscale restaurant with a view of the nightly fireworks. The shops will open to a lushly landscaped plaza filled with water features.

The 6,500-space parking garage is expected to ease traffic on Ball Road. From the garage, guests will board trams to Downtown Disneyland.

Hotel construction will start next summer and should be completed in 2021, Disney said. Work on the parking garage will start in the first quarter of 2018 and may be finished shortly after Star Wars – Galaxy’s Edge opens in 2019.

Like the Disneyland Hotel and Grand Californian, the new hotel will meet AAA’s four-diamond standard, Disney officials said. That means guests should expect the same nightly rates, which currently start in the high $300 area.

Disney did not reveal when Rainforest Cafe, ESPN Zone and AMC Theaters will be forced to close. The Earl of Sandwich and Starbucks also occupy land slated for the new development.

Disney had earlier announced its intention to develop a parking garage and transportation hub on the western side of the resort along Harbor Boulevard. Plans were abandoned after representatives of nearby hotels and restaurants complained to the city of Anaheim.

