WHAS
Close

Did the Super Bowl broadcast just go black? Yep.

SportsPulse: Our NFL experts make their final predictions on who's going to win Super Bowl LII. The real question is who's gutsy enough to take the Eagles. USA TODAY Sports

TEGNA Staff , TEGNA 7:55 PM. EST February 04, 2018

During the second quarter of Super Bowl LII, the broadcast went black. 

That's a big deal because thirty-second commercial slots are going for more than $5 million for airtime alone. The goal is to capture the attention of the 111 million-plus viewers who tuned in Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New England Patriots.

It's still unclear why the broadcast went dark for nearly 30 seconds. Right after the dead air, NBC's broadcast of the game returned.

People on Twitter understandably freaked out. Some wondered if it was just their TV.

Others joked about the dead air.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories