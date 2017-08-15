Denver landlord says her millennial tenants couldn't change a light bulb

DENVER - How many millennials does it take to screw in a light bulb?

Back in June, a survey of 2,000 millennials showed that 6 out of 10 of them don't know how to change a bulb. A bunch of people responded to that story when KUSA first posted it, and they even provided photographic evidence showing that millennials can, in fact, change a light bulb.

You can see all of that here.

Well, it's time to bring back the debate.

Despite all the hard proof that so many Colorado millennials know how to handle a lamp, Kara says otherwise.

She's a landlord in the Highlands, who says her tenants - the oldest being 26 - let all of their light bulbs burn out in the kitchen. According to Kara, they told her the bulbs were never changed because they never got around to calling Kara to ask her to do it for them

"She was like, 'Yeah, we were going to call you, but we just didn't want to bother you.' And I thought, well, that's nice of you, but then I was thinking to myself, why didn't they just put in a light bulb? I couldn't have cooked with that light," Kara said.

She said she even went to work the next day and ask the people on her team, who are roughly the same age as the tenants, what they do about old bulbs. They all said they talk to the landlord about it, according to Kara.

And so, the debate continues.

