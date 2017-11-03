Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
No prision time for Bergdahl, gets dishonorable dischargeNov. 3, 2017, 11:32 a.m.
-
After some Friday morning rain, a warm weekend to come!Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Parents consider transferring students after…Nov. 2, 2017, 10:42 p.m.