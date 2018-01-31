CDC director resigns after report of trades in tobacco company investments

President Trump's director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned Wednesday after a report that she was trading in tobacco company investments.
Brenda Fitzgerald "owns certain complex financial interests" that complicated her work as CDC director, the Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Matt Lloyd said in a statement. She could not divest in a timely manner, he said.
