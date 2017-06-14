WHAS
Congressman: 'Mistaken' report of shooting led to California Air Force base lockdown

TEGNA 8:12 PM. EDT June 14, 2017

A California congressman told the Associated Press that a  "mistaken" report of a shooting led to the lockdown of the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California on Wednesday.

Previously, the base announced on Facebook that there is a "security incident" at the compound and urged the public to stay away from the area as emergency responders arrived at the scene. 

The base is located about 40 miles outside Sacramento. 

The announcement came on the same day as pre-scheduled security drills. The drills were set for Wednesday and Thursday. 

The base clarified in its Facebook post, however, that the reported incident was not part of the scheduled drills, calling it a "real world security incident."

The base also posted a tweet urging anyone on base to shelter in place and lock doors and windows until further notice.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

