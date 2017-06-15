Close London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament Associated Press , TEGNA 6:49 AM. EDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Police say they arrested a man with a knife near Parliament in London on Friday. There are no reports of injuries. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police searching for 2 people robbing the elderly Pitino, Jurich respond to NCAA infractions ruling UVA student released from North Korea in a coma Former Mayor Dave Armstrong passes away Jared's Thursday evening forecast 6/15 Ricky Jones on UofL NCAA infractions Grandmother fights would-be kidnapper Louisville EMS issues warning about synthetic drug 'Serenity' Jessica Green speaks out Building destroyed by early morning fire More Stories Robbery suspects strike again, six senior citizens… Jun 15, 2017, 10:45 p.m. NCAA infraction report: Pitino suspended and records vacated Jun 15, 2017, 9:42 a.m. Names chosen for 2 maned wolf pups at Louisville Zoo Jun 16, 2017, 6:40 a.m.
