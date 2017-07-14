Bride gives up father-daughter dance to bridesmaid and dad with cancer

Jessica Otto (right), her dad Peter, and her sister, Megan (left), take the floor for an honorary father-daughter dance.

It’s a special moment of any wedding— the father-daughter dance.

For Massachusetts bride Michaela Cook-Yotts, hers was no exception.

Except for the fact that she didn’t actually participate in her father-daughter dance. Instead, she gave up the special moment for a heartbreaking reason.

Her bridesmaid, Jessica Otto, may never be able to have a father-daughter dance of her own. That’s because her dad, Peter, has cancer.

Michaela invited Jessica, Jessica’s sister Megan, and their dad to take the floor for an unforgettable dance to a stripped-down version of “Every Breath You Take.”

Jessica has supported her dad since he was first diagnosed with cancer in 2001.

The father-daughter duo has participated in a bike ride three times to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where he has received treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, central nervous system lymphoma, and a brain tumor.

This year, Jessica will ride alone as his health declines.

“My dad is my best friend, my riding buddy and my hero,” she said on her fundraising page for the Pan-Mass Challenge.

