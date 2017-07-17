American Airlines says 'passed gas' did not cause flight evacuation

This file photo taken on February 15 2017 shows American Airlines planes sitting at the gate on the tarmac of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this story, based on other media reports, misstated American Airlines' response to the odor. Passengers were routinely deplaned.

American Airlines officials say reports that a flight was evacuated Sunday after flatulence caused passengers to become ill are false.

WNCN-TV reported that passengers were "forced" from a flight at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after experiencing headaches and nausea spurred by a foul-smelling odor in the cabin.

According to the station, a Raleigh-Durham International Airport spokesperson said the odor was from a passenger who "passed gas."

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein refuted the "passed gas" claim late Sunday, AP reported.

“We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue – and odor in the cabin. But It is not due to “passed gas” as mentioned,” Feinstein said.

In another statement, the airport confirmed that the flight was never evacuated. According to the airline, a medical call for people affected by the scent came in after the plane deplaned.

“Plane was not evacuated. Medical call for persons affected by an odor came in after plane deplaned normally.”

