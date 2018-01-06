Watch this historic Nashville building implode

The LifeWay Draper Tower implodes across the street from the Frist Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.(Photo: Lacy Atkins / The Tennessean)

(USA Today) - A prominent piece of Nashville history fell loud and hard Saturday.

The 12-story LifeWay Draper Tower emblazoned with massive stone crosses has greeted visitors to downtown Nashville for more than a quarter of a century.

"Everything went 100% perfect," said Steve Pettigrew, the man in charge of the implosion. "In downtown urban areas where you have glass and utilities sometimes, a lot of structure there ... we just inspected it and everything looks great."

The building was the former headquarters for LifeWay, A Christian book publisher with 170 stores.

The Draper Tower crumbled at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, continuing the transformation of the old headquarters into the new Nashville Yards mixed-used project. It is expected to include new retail, office, residential and entertainment uses and costs more than $1 billion.

