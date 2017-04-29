Vice President Pence christens new submarine USS Indiana

(Photo: ABC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WHAS11) -- Vice President Mike Pence christened one of the country's newest fast attack submarines Saturday.

The USS Indiana was christened at 11:00 Saturday morning at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.

It is the 16th submarine of its kind.

Construction started on the USS Indiana in 2012, and shipbuilders say it was no easy task.

"It's challenging work just because of the tight space. It’s confined, very cylindrical structure that you're working on,” said Jim Weber, who helped to build the submarine.

This will be the third U.S. Navy ship to be christened with the name “Indiana.”

It will have the capability to attack targets onshore with highly accurate Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Other missions include anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare; mine delivery and minefield mapping; and special forces delivery and support.

