Amtrak Train Conductor, Engineer Died in SC Train Derailment; 116 Injured

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor says its appears an Amtrak train was on the wrong track moments before it hit a freight train, a collision that left two people dead and injured 116 others.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says the two deaths are employees of Amtrak. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the two who died as the following 54-year-old Michael Kempf of Savannah, Georgia and 36-year-old Michael Cella of Orange Park, Florida.

Kempf was the engineer, while Cella was the conductor.

"We are deeply saddened to report the death of two of our employees in this morning’s derailment in Cayce, South Carolina," Amtrak said in a statement.

The collision happened at 2:35 a.m., near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road,

Amtrak says Train 91 was operating between New York and Miami, and came in contact with a CSX freight train. The passenger line says the lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.

McMaster said the CSX train was stationary on the north track. The Amtrak train was on the wrong track, according to McMaster.

"We are cooperating fully with the NTSB, which is leading the investigation, as well as working with FRA and CSX," Amtrak said. "CSX owns and controls the Columbia Subdivision where the accident occurred. CSX maintains all of the tracks and signal systems. CSX controls the dispatching of all trains, including directing the signal systems which control the access to sidings and yards."

President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences around midday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims in this mornings train collision in South Carolina," Trump said. "Thank you to our incredible First Responders for the work they've done."

There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board. Amtrak has set up a hotline where family can get information about people involved: 1-800-523-9101.

McMaster says 116 of the injured have been transported to local hospitals, and officials confirm everyone has been removed from the trains.

Palmetto Health hospitals confirmed they have received a total of 62 patients: 59 adults and 2 children. Two of those patients are expected to be admitted to the hospital. Lexington Medical Center said they had received 27 patients, all with minor injuries, and they are all being discharged.

One person at Palmetto Heath was in critical condition, while two were in serious condition.

Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says injuries to other passengers range from small scratches to severe broken bones.

There were fuel leaks from the train, and approximately 5,000 gallons spilled, but Lexington County Spokesperson Harrison Cahill says those have been secured, and there is no threat to the public.

Emergency officials say a shelter has been set up at Pine Ridge Middle school for passengers.

The Red Cross is on the scene.

