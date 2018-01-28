Trump wants Jay-Z to know black jobless rate at record low

US President Donald J. Trump waves before boarding Airforce One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on December 22, 2017, before departing for Florida. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that "because of my policies," unemployment among black Americans is at the "LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!"

The president's tweet Sunday appears to be in response to a CNN interview in which the rapper said the president's vulgar comments about African countries and Haiti were "disappointing" and "hurtful."

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Jay-Z said on the debut episode of "The Van Jones Show" on Saturday that lower unemployment among blacks doesn't make up for the president's attitude. Jay-Z says, "It's not about money at the end of the day," and it "doesn't equate to happiness."

The black unemployment rate of 6.8 percent is the lowest on record and has reached levels not seen since the end of President Bill Clinton's administration.

