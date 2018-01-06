Trump, mocking questions on his mental state, tweets he is a 'stable genius'

(Photo: Getty Images)

(USA Today) - President Trump, likely responding to discussion of his mental state raised in a new tell-all book, took to Twitter Saturday to brand himself a "very stable genius," saying his two greatest assets are mental stability and being smart.

The tweet burst erupted in the morning from Camp David on a day the president is meeting with top Republicans in Congress to work out a legislative agenda for 2018.

It also follows days of brutal commentary in the wake of the publication of a new book on the Trump White House that quotes staffers as calling the president everything from "moron" to "idiot," and describing him as uninformed and "like a child."

Michael Wolff, author of Fire and Fury, quoted former White House strategist Steve Bannon as saying Trump "has lost it."

The president fired back on Friday, blasting Bannon, Wolff and the book as "full of lies" and calling his former strategist "Sloppy Steve."

He took it up a notch on Saturday by weighing in on the question of his mental state, which has dominated much of the cable news commentary of the book.

"Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence....." Trump tweeted at 7:19 a.m.

Eight minutes later, he added: "....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star....."

He added three minutes later: "...to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"

In his book, Wolff describes an increasingly erratic president whose habit of repeating the same anecdotes, word for word, every 30 minutes is now down to every 10 minutes, according to staff accounts. Wolff previously was an op-ed columnist for USA TODAY.

Wolff, referring to what he calls Trump's "small staff of factotums, advisors and family" through the first year of the president now believes, he writes in The Hollywood Reporter, that "all — 100 percent — came to believe he was incapable of functioning in his job.”

After blasting Bannon on Thursday, saying his former adviser had "lost his mind," Trump lashed out again Friday night with even stronger invectives. He called Wolff a "total loser" and claimed that Bannon "cried when he got fired and begged for his job."

"Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!" Trump tweeted.

