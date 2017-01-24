Trump expected to order construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall, NY Times reports

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

President Donald Trump is expected to order construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, the New York Times reports.

Trump plans to sign an executive order shifting federal funds to build the wall, according to the Times. During his campaign, Trump argued the wall is crucial to stopping a flow of illegal immigrants into the country.

The President also made a cryptic announcement on Twitter Tuesday night that big national security plans would be unveiled Wednesday. The wall will be just one of those measures.





Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Funding the wall is just one of several big measures Trump put into action his first week in office. Trump already signed executive orders to put the Dakota Access and Keystone pipelines back in motion and scale back Obamacare.

(© 2017 KING)