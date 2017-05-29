Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI suspicion

Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to online jail records.

Woods was booked into the Palm Beach County jail Monday at 7:18 a.m. ET on Monday after being arrested by police in Jupiter, Fla. He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Messages left with the Jupiter Police Department were not immediately returned.

Woods, 41, has struggled in recent years with a bad back. He had fusion surgery on his back on April 19 – his fourth procedure to his back since April of 2014 – and will not play on the PGA Tour this season.

The 14-time major champion and winner of 79 PGA Tour titles has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 after an opening-round 73. He’s only made three worldwide starts the past two years.

He wrote in a statement on his web site last week that he remains committed to playing competitive golf.

“As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse,” Woods wrote. “I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.

“But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again. Presently, I’m not looking ahead. I can’t twist for another two-and-a-half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

